North West lays bare bitter truth about Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter shares rare insight into mom's cooking

American socialite Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West made a striking comment about her mom’s cooking.



North could not hide the truth when she was recently asked some burning questions by her mother for Interview magazine. One of the queries were, "OK, serious question. How is my cooking?"

The 11-year-old responded as saying, "You haven’t cooked for us in a long time."

She did not show any mercy to her mom, adding, "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

Kanye West's daughter shared that the last meal Kim made was macaroni and cheese.

"And fried chicken and cornbread," the mom of four quipped. "I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?"

North agreed with mom, saying that it was “good.” Although she believes the reality TV star is “really good” at making cucumbers and salt.”

This comes after another call-out by her youngest daughter Chicago, who said last year that her mother does not cook for the children at all, and the private chef is responsible for preparing the food on the table.



The 43-year-old posted a photo of an "All About My Mom" checklist that Chicago filled out to Instagram and when asked what her favourite dish is that her mom makes, the child said, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2023 before getting a divorce, shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm West, 5.