PTI workers wave party flags during a rally in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the opening day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which would be attended by several heads of the member states.



The announcement came only a week after the embattled opposition party clashed with law enforcers in a bid to stage an anti-government protest at D-Chowk, turning the entire federal capital into a curfew zone for two days.

The PTI had launched a series of protests for the "independence of the judiciary" — as the government aims to introduce constitutional amendments — and for the release of its founder Imran Khan jailed at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than one year.

In a statement, the Imran Khan-founded party's political committee announced organising a demonstration on October 15 at D-Chowk.



A former ruling party's spokesperson also announced that all district-level protests have been suspended in view of the forthcoming demonstration in the federal capital next week.



The announcement of a fresh protest is made at a time when the federal government heightened security in the federal capital, with the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245, ahead of the much-anticipated SCO summit from October 15 to 16.

The forthcoming SCO Council of Heads of Government would be attended by major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The federal government had also announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 for the smooth conduct of the 23rd SCO CHG earlier this week.

Won’t let anyone make Pakistan hostage: Asif

Slamming the opposition party’s protest call at a time when the heads of foreign countries are arriving in Islamabad for the SCO moot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the PTI’s move is an attempt to destabilise the country.

Speaking to Geo News, Asif said that the PTI had staged a sit-in in 2014 and later committed May 9, 2023, mayhem after its party founder was ousted from power. He alleged that the former ruling party was a “stooge of international conspirators” against the country.

The defence czar said that the authorities would not let anyone make Pakistan hostage.

Reacting to the PTI’s announcement, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure to welcome foreign delegations including 12 heads of the governments for the SCO conference.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Conference in Islamabad,” the minister said while talking to the media.

“The announcements do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said while referring to the protest call.

PM reviews arrangements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the capital city today to review the arrangements being made for the upcoming SCO conference.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the reception arrangements for the guests attending the SCO summit.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Tarar and other key officials accompanied him.

Naqvi and relevant authorities briefed the premier about the arrangements.