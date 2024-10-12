Cole Sprouse's expressionless vacation photos spark hilarious fan reactions

Cole Sprouse is famous for his role in Disney Channel sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'

Cole Sprouse looked like he was reluctantly posing with Disney characters as fans judged his latest photos from his recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, posting his expressionless selfies alongside cheerful Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Cinderella.

"Was good seeing you again," he captioned the post, however, fans were quick to notice his stoic expressions, flooding the comments section with humour and sarcasm.

"My mom forcing me to take photos when I didn't want to," one user remarked, perfectly matching Sprouse’s demeanour.



"Man was furious judging by the expressions in each picture," quipped another.

"So much aura for Cold Sprouse [freezing and infinity emoji]," noted a third commenter.

"Who took Cole’s wax figure to Disney?" asked another fan, while someone else cheekily stated, "Wow, never seen you so happy before."

According to People, the 32-year-old actor visited the theme park on Tuesday, October 1, with his girlfriend of nearly four years, Ari Fournier, to attend the Coperni Show.

Additionally, Sprouse rose to fame alongside his brother Dylan in the beloved Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.