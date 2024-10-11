NA-231 recount turns violent as masked men burn ballot sack in Karachi

Workers of political parties are seen gathered outside the ECP office in Saddar on October 11, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live

KARACHI: The process of vote recount for the port city's NA-231 (Malir-III) constituency saw violence unfold as masked men burned a sack of ballot papers and stole another at the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) regional office in Saddar.

Workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) placed the blame for the incident on each other after the situation took a violent turn.

The incident, therefore, triggered commotion at the electoral body's regional office.

The ECP has ordered the recount of four polling stations of the National Assembly constituency at the regional election commission office.



The commission's direction came after an election tribunal of the Sindh High Court had directed the provincial election commissioner to examine and recount all the ballots cast at four polling stations — PS 65, 71, 98, and 175 — of NA-231.

The order came on an election petition filed by Khalid Mehmood Ali, a candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), against the election results of NA-231, where the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch was declared the returned candidate.

The commission's personnel, following the violence, began removing the burnt material from the site of the incident.

The South senior superintendent of police (SSP) has said that action will be taken against the elements involved in the attack. "The stolen goods will also be recovered," he added.

Regional Election Commissioner Imtiaz Kalhoro and Election Commission Officer Mushtaq briefed journalists regarding the matter in the wake of the violence that left Naib Qasid Zubair injured.

"We were about to start the recount process on the court order," he said, speaking with journalists, adding that there was a sudden attack.

The official, Mushtaq, maintained that the ECP officials are trying to save lives owing to the lack of security following the incident.

"Such an attack took place despite police security," he said, highlighting that a letter was written for summoning Rangers, but they were not deployed for the recount.

Zubiar, who was injured in the violence, said that he was in the ECP office when suddenly the masked men entered and attacked.