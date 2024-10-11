Jessica Chastain faces backlash for complaint against airline company

Jessica Chastain criticised for airline complain

Jessica Chastain seems to be deep in hot water after flying above in the sky.



The Ava actress is facing backlash on the internet by fans who think her complaint about a flight is not suitable for some of her wealth and status.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old Oscar winner took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam one airline after getting a refund for a malfunctioning “flight entertainment system”.

“Thanks you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you,” she wrote in the aggressive post. “Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn't work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit.”

The actress shared a post that included a screenshot confirming she had received the credit, but a subsequent post sparked outrage among some fans. In it, Chastain expressed her frustration that she felt entitled to a larger credit than other passengers who purchased cheaper tickets on the same flight.

“I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband,” a screenshot shared by her showed her reply to a customer service representative, who told her that everyone with a seat-back television complaint got a $15 refund.

“There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer.”

“jessica chastain is so embarrassing,” wrote on fan, while another said, “jessica chastain beefing with an airline publicly on twitter shows that no matter how much money you have you'll never stop being a millennial.”

Another critic wondered, “first of all why is oscar winning movie star jessica chastain flying jet blue”.