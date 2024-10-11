Sarah Ferguson felt ‘moved’ by Kate Middleton’s chemo announcement, ‘just incredible’

Sarah Ferguson on Kate Middleton’s chemo announcement

Sarah Ferguson got candid with her thoughts on Kate Middleton’s heartwarming video announcement about completing chemotherapy.



During an interview on This Morning on October 10, Sarah Ferguson, 64, expressed her support for the Princess of Wales’ touching video from September 9.

The video featured Princess Kate alongside Prince William and their children, Prince George 11, Princess Charlotte 9, and Prince Louis 6. Ferguson described the moment as “just incredible,” adding, “I mean, I was so moved. It was beautiful.”

She further gushed about Kate, 42, for delivering the powerful message.

“She’s showing the world what it really is to look after yourself and self-love in order to help others, and I think that’s extraordinary, what she did.”

The Duchess of York, who has also fought and beaten cancer, also made a mention of King Charles' cancer battle, who was diagnosed earlier this year.

“I loved when the King went to Cancer Research U.K. and actually sat on the sofa, and it’s coming from a place of empathy because he does understand,” Ferguson said.

“That was the first time yesterday when I was sitting there with someone, it’s not just, ‘I understand’ and patronizing. It was, ‘I know,’ and so, I think, to be able to talk about it is real, and I think we have to.”