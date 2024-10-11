Paul Feig opens up about high stakes behind 'Bridesmaids'

'Bridesmaids' success meant 'everything' to Paul Feig

For Paul Feig, the success of Bridesmaids was more than just a box office win, it was a lifeline for women-centric films.

In a recent chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Dinner’s on Me podcast, Feig revealed 2011 comedy film's success meant "Everything" to him, especially given the dire predictions leading up to its release.

With the weight of an entire genre on his shoulders, he felt like a "dead man walking," consumed by the thought that he might be jeopardising the future of female-led films.

Feig was under immense pressure to deliver a hit, with industry insiders warning that "another movie starring women hinges on the success of this."

With a budget of $32.5 million, the film needed to bag at least $20 million in its opening weekend to be considered a success.

However, after a poor midnight screening preview, projections plummeted to an estimated $13 million for the weekend. The next day, as Feig was preparing to console his friends from the cast, he started receiving texts reporting rising projections, "It’s looking like $18 million... then $19 million... actually $21 million."

Suddenly, the numbers kept climbing—22, 23, 24 million—and Feig realised, "We did it!"

The sight of the jam-packed cinema gave him a long-awaited validation after years of striving for success.

Bridesmaids, featuring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and others, ultimately racked up an impressive $26 million in its opening weekend.