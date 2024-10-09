Two militants killed as security forces foil terrorists' attack in Zhob

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists after they foiled a suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) post in Balochistan's Zhob district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.



According to military's media wing, a group of terrorists tried to attack a FC post in the early hours of Wednesday (today).

"The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and HVT Terrorist Umar @ Umari, were sent to hell, before they could cause the intended damage," the military's media wing said.

The statement also said that terrorist Umar was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on convoy of Deputy Commissioner Sherani Sana Mahjabeen.

However, the statement said, 39-year-old Havildar Jamshed Khan — resident of Dera Bugti — having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Moreover, sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralise any other terrorist present in the area, said the ISPR.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan has witnessed a worrying surge in terrorist attacks in the ongoing year with fatalities in the first three quarters surpassing the numbers recorded in all of 2023.

As per the third Quarterly Report (Q3) issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to 1,523 in 2023.

It further said that nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — the highest percentage in a decade.

However, despite the worrying numbers, the data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) show that there has been a significant reduction in militant activity in Balochistan following a surge in August.

In September, the western province witnessed 27 attacks, leading to 22 deaths and 48 injuries as opposed to 43 attacks, 125 deaths, and 77 injuries recorded in August.