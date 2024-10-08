Karachiites likely to experience sizzling weather conditions in next few days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that Karachi is expected to experience sizzling weather conditions during the next two to three days.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Met Office said that the weather is likely to remain "hot to very hot and dry" during the next few days.
"Hot and dry winds are expected to blow from northwest [in Karachi],” it added.
The Met Department recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C in Karachi today.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,” read the statement.
“A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country.”
During the next week, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain coupled with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, forecast the weather department.
The PMD, however, said: “Rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper KP.”
