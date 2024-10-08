Charli XCX gets candid about ‘changed’ perspective after 'Brat' release

Charli XCX opens up about how navigating life after fame changed song's meaning, ahead of remix release

Charli XCX discussed why Ariana Grande was the perfect person for the remix of her hit track Sympathy Is a Knife, in a new interview.



Elaborating upon her collab with the Side to Side singer, the 32-year-old stated that her perspective has changed a lot over it the song.

"I think what's interesting about the remix album... is I was writing the original record when I was in a very different position than I am post the release of Brat working on the remix album," she said in the interview with Zane Lowe at Apple Music. "So my perspective has changed a lot."

Referring to the release of her chart-topping album Brat, she said, "From where I was to now, I'm definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context. I offend a lot more people by doing exactly the same things."

"Nothing ground-breaking here, but I suppose because no one really cared too much before what I was doing on a personal day-to-day level," she said, opening up about navigating life after fame.

"It's hard. It's hard to be constantly scrutinised for things that you have said. It's hard for your words to be taken out of context and then really kind of feel that you just can't defend yourself because that would open a whole other can of worms."

The Apples songstress revealed that after her experience, the remix of Sympathy Is a Knife became about her belief that "you are only really knowledgeable about your own position.”

Speaking of the thank u, next songstress, she said, "I had heard that Ari wanted to do something and I was like, this is somebody who definitely knows this feeling more so than me.”

This comes after Charli, who recently made headlines on Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan, released the full track list to her remix album on Instagram, on Monday, October 7th.

The remix album features many artists including Robyn & Yung Lean, BB trickz, Grande, The 1975 and Jon Hopkins, Sivan, Addison Rae, Caroline Polachek, Bladee, A.G. Cook, Lorde, The Japanese House, Tinashe, Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, Shygirl and Billie Eilish.