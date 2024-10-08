Jason Kelce responds to critics slamming Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Jason Kelce shows support for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during his commentary of NFL game

Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce showed support for his brother and Taylor Swift in the commentary of latest game.



The former athlete addressed critics who blamed Travis’ relationship with Taylor for the “slow start” of the Kansas City Chiefs this NFL season.

The Monday Night Countdown analyst said, "Optics are that he is all over the place," before the Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints, on Monday, October 7th.

He elaborated that although his younger brother spent time with the Eras Tour performer during his break, "football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life."

Responding to the recent backlash, Jason continued, "He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives."

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre added that Travis “is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority," despite his high profile relationship with the Lover hitmaker.

Moreover, Jason also had a sweet reaction to Taylor’s arrival at the game.

"Hey, look at that now," the 36-year-old was heard saying, interrupting his commentary, in a clip shared to X from the October 7th ESPN show when the camera showed the Taylor arriving at the venue.

"That looks good," he said of the 14-time Grammy winner's look.

The Bejeweled singer walked into the stadium rocking a matching plaid corset and skirt, with a heart shaped purse. She completed the outfit with knee-high boots, her signature red lip, and glitter shimmering on her face.

The recent Chiefs versus New Orleans Saints match marks Taylor's return to the games after no-show at away games as well as Travis' birthday bash on Friday, October 5th.