Tia Mowry gets candid about siblings' bond and 'power of chosen family'

Tia Mowry reflects on siblings' relationship in a recent interview

Tia Mowry has addressed siblings’ bond and “power of chosen family” in a recent interview.



Speaking to E! News, Tia shared that family reunion is not easy as one grows older.

“As siblings, we all grow up and we get married, we have kids… We take on different roles and responsibilities in life,” said the 46-year-old.

The Twitches star revealed that her twin sister Tamera “is the wife, she's the mother”.

“I'm a mother… Tavior is a husband and a father and there are amazing, beautiful people leaning on them,” she remarked.

While clearing out her comments about not “being close to her sister Tamera, Tia stated, “What I meant by that is we as siblings are not as accessible to one another, and that is beautiful and challenging at the same time.”

She explored siblings’ relationship in WeTV’s Tia Mowry: My Next Act as the actress opened up about “power of chosen family”.

“Family is amazing, and support from family is amazing,” she noted.

Tia pointed out, “But unfortunately, is not always accessible as we get older.”

“And that's why friends and sisterhood is just as important and community, and that is what I want to spotlight, and that is what I meant by that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tia shares two children with ex Cory Hardrict.