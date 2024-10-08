Michael Bublé reflects on his love for ‘jazz’ music genre

Michael Bublé shares his two cents about ‘jazz’ music genre

Michael Bublé has recently reflected on his love for music genre and that’s “jazz”.



In a clip shared via PEOPLE from The Voice, Michael said, “The greatest gift America has ever given to the arts, in my opinion, is jazz.”

“The first thing that brought me toward jazz and swing was the musicality,” continued the 49-year-old.

The musician remarked, “Right away, I just loved the musicianship, the arrangements, the greatness that came with each chart.”

“Then you add upon that these incredible singers who are technically gifted,” stated the Sway crooner.

Michael revealed he never wanted to “modernize” it, explaining, “I just wanted to make it mine and I did.”

“Through emulating and copying my favourite artists I found myself,” noted the Home singer.

Michael opened up about spending “so much time impersonating my favourite artists”.

“I was as into the Beastie Boys and to Michael Jackson as I was into Dean Martin or Bobby Darin and naturally, I took some of the things that I loved about music and infused them with my love of American songbook or jazz. Thankfully, people accepted it and it worked,” pointed out the musician.

Michael felt grateful to carry on the legacy that jazz icons started decades ago.

“I was trusted in holding on and carrying on one of the greatest things America has ever given to the arts and it's funny, I know Lady Gaga and I, we're both friends and we both feel protective,” stated musician while speaking of A Star is Born star.

While discussing about her two collaborative albums with late Tony Benett, Michael mentioned, “I look over at her and it makes me so happy that it's in those hands.”



“I know why Tony chose her and I just love that we're lucky enough to be some of the chosen few that have been able to introduce it to a new generation of kids and keep it alive,” he added.

Michael concluded, “It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, these are things that we all can relate to."

Meanwhile, the singer is a first-time coach on season 26 of The Voice.