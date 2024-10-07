Perrie Edwards reveals motherhood's 'shocking' impact on her career

Perrie Edwards makes suprising admission about career and motherhood

Perrie Edwards makes a surprising admission about balancing her solo career and motherhood while navigating a long-distance relationship.

The former member of Little Mix, who sported a zip-up off-white knit top and matching cargo skirt during the interview, revealed her current life status to BBC show presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

The 31-year-old opened up about feeling 'mum guilt' as she balanced her solo career and motherhood. The Black Magic singer explained, "I'm in a circus right now juggling so much.

"Being a mum and not getting the mum guilt while also wanting a solo career and also doing promo and visiting my partner in Turkey.

"It's a lot and I can't even sugar coat it. It is hard."

She further mentioned that it was very hard for her to leave her son, Axel, behind, as Perrie prefers to take him with her wherever she goes.

The singer told the hosts, "Axel loves being involved, he loves travelling which his great for me.

"I've never left Axel yet, come somewhere and left him.

"This is the first time, and I was ill - but I'm pathetic though.

"I found it really hard leaving him, it was really intense but now I've done it its okay, He's okay. I'm okay."

Perrie and Alex first met on a celebrity dating app titled Raya in November 2014, and welcomed their son Axel seven years later in 2021.