Meghan Markle receives new title after head-turning appearance in LA

Meghan Markle marked her major return with a head-turning appearance at the LA Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex grabbed the spotlight with her bold outfit choice during her solo outing.

The mother-of-two wore a stunning red dress, which she also wore back in 2021 to an event in New York City.

Regarding Meghan's look, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun, "She could have been such a credit - she is an independent, forthright woman."

She added, "With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes."

Jennie said that Meghan "could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn't act as carefully as they should have done."

However, the royal commentator dubbed the former Suits actress a "diva," saying, "Meghan didn't like what she saw and didn't like her wings being clipped."

It is important to mention that Meghan's appearance came amid her husband Prince Harry's solo trip to South Africa, which raised questions about their relationship.



Later on, it was reported that the couple has been trying to perform their parenting duties well, hence, they have decided to separate their professional engagements.