Jamie Lee Curtis happy to see Lindsay Lohan in ‘mom mode’

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about seeing Lindsay Lohan in 'mom mode'

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently expressed her happiness for seeing Lindsay Lohan in a “mom mode”.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the bi-annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on October 5, the Freaky Friday actress praised Lindsay as a mother as they filmed their upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday.

“The whole thing was fun, just from all areas of it,” said Jamie about her reunion with Lindsay who shares one-year-old Luai with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Oscar winner stated, “She just loves it. It's actually very hard to pull her away from mom mode.”

Jamie, who is a mother of two herself, mentioned that Lindsay “did not bring her son to set, though he and her husband would pick her up from work almost every day”.

“Bader and Luai came and would wait for her in her trailer, and then they all go home together,” she remarked.

Earlier in August, Jamie and Lindsay attended Disney’s D23 fan event showcase in Anaheim, California and spoke to PEOPLE, sharing who they would trade places with if they had the opportunity to do a body swap, like the one in their movie.

“Anyone? Maybe my baby… Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else,” replied the Mean Girls actress.

Meanwhile, Jamie mentioned WNBA star Caitlin Clark, adding, “I wanna play basketball like Caitlin Clark… She's my lucky number, 22.”