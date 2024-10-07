Elizabeth Banks reveals she’s finally getting leading lady roles in Hollywood

Elizabeth Banks opens up about getting leading lady roles during 28 years of her career

Elizabeth Banks has recently revealed she’s getting more leading roles in the second innings of her acting career.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Banks, who plays a surgeon in a new movie A Mistake, said, “It's really only been in my second life as an actress here that I've started playing the lead role.”

She told the outlet, “It's because I was a great ingenue for a long time. I played the lady in many movies to some great leading men.”

The Migration actress continued, “And then I had smaller roles in huge movies like The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect, but never quite that DC or Marvel movie lead.”

Banks admitted, “I'm often given more comic relief parts.”

“So, to have this offer felt like, wow, I'm going to be in every scene of this film, playing a character that's very good at their job, it's all very serious,” remarked the Call Jane actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Banks reflected on her acting career, saying, “I'm just grateful to have a job I really enjoy doing. I love telling stories.”

“I feel like the thing I'm most proud of, besides my marriage and my family, is the fact that I built trust and a relationship with audiences over this long period,” noted the actress.

Banks continued, “And people know they're going to be entertained by me. So, I really want to continue making interesting and quality stuff.”

The actress added, “I also want to continue to surprise the industry and myself, so no one can just check a box and say, 'Oh, this is an Elizabeth Banks thing.' I hope lots of people think lots of different things could be an Elizabeth Banks thing.’”

Meanwhile, Banks’ new movie, A Mistake is now playing in theatres.