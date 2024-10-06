Ryan Reynolds makes 'witty' remark after cozy dinner with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' hilarious remark leaves fans in fits

Ryan Reynolds is once again leaving fans in fits with his hilarious reaction over taking his kids to a Pumpkin Patch.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, who shares kids James, Inez, Betty and Olin with wife Blake Lively, recently talked about going to the local pumpkin patch.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 4, Reynolds offered an insight into his conversation with daughters.

He said, "Of course I wanna take you and your sister to the pumpkin patch.

"Sorry, what now? You want to bring little Brandon from school? The one who can't modulate the volume of his voice? Or the other Brandon who always has a communicable disease and once wiped his nose on your hair?"

The 47-year-old further joked about tagging along with another parent so he doesn’t have to worry about his excursion.

He told his little girls, "I'm gonna see if another parent can join in case I need to head home and feed the cat. And yes I'm aware and I will GET a f--king cat."

Previously, the actor opened up about parenthood during HubSpot's INBOUND tech conference in September.

The Free Guy actor said at the time, "Parents today are so different. We're so soft."

This comes shortly after the celebrity couple was spotted enjoying a cozy date night in New York.