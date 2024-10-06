Queen Camilla shares important message ahead of tour with King Charles

Buckingham Palace issued a major life update about Queen Camilla ahead of her and King Charles's much-awaited tour to Australia and Samoa.



The Queen Consort hosted a delightful event to celebrate "The Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis" at the Clarence House.

Alongside a video of the event, the Palace released a statement, which reads, "The Queen hosted a special reception at Clarence House for members of the community who are contributing to osteoporosis treatment and care."

"Previously known as The Duchess of Cornwall’s Award, Her Majesty presented the renamed award to Dr Nicola Peel, in recognition of her work to help improve the evaluation of people at risk of fractures."

It is important to note that Camilla is the President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, known as the UK’s largest national charity for bone health. She has been supporting their work since 1994.

In the end of the message, Palace said, "Thank you to everyone dedicated to supporting those with osteoporosis!"

For the unversed, Queen Camilla's pleasant royal engagement came days before her upcoming foreign trip with the monarch.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th to 26th October 2024.