Prince Andrew struggles to secure £2 million for Royal lodge renovations

Prince Andrew has until the end of the year to demonstrate he has the financial means to refurbish Royal Lodge, or he faces eviction.



The Duke of York has reportedly run afoul of the Crown Estate's lease regulations, which mandate regular property repairs. Failure to comply could lead to termination of the lease, sources tell Express.co.uk.

According to insiders, King Charles's recent decision to withdraw all private funding for the property—along with cutting off financial support for Andrew, including a 10-man security team that will be leaving this month—has left the Duke "in a spin."

"Andrew has been asked to prove that he has the financial resources in place to conduct the necessary repairs to Royal Lodge," the source revealed.

"If he can't demonstrate this by the year’s end, formal discussions will commence with the Crown Estate on how to proceed."

This situation marks the closest Prince Andrew has come to eviction since being asked to step down as a working royal two years ago.

He is bound by a lease agreement with the Crown Estate that allows him to stay in the £30 million Royal Lodge until 2078.

However, the terms of the lease come with strict stipulations regarding the maintenance and character of the 30-room residence, which must remain a Royal Park and forest.

Under this agreement, the Duke of York is responsible for covering refurbishment costs necessary to restore and maintain the historic property.

Unfortunately, Royal Lodge is currently showing signs of significant neglect, with peeling paint and moss growing on the exterior.

Escalating repair costs are already reported to have exceeded £2 million, highlighting the urgent need for renovations to preserve the estate's integrity.