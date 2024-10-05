Will Smith shares emotional tears over 'frightening' birth experience of his son

Will Smith opens about the overwhelming responsibility of fatherhood.

Will Smith became visibly emotional as he opened up about the profound fears he experienced following the birth of his first son, Willard Carroll 'Trey' Smith III.

During An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum, the actor and musician, paid a heartfelt tribute to Trey, now 31, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Before performing his 1997 hit Just the Two of Us, Smith shared how the song was inspired by the "terrifying" experience of becoming a father.

The Men in Black star choked up while recounting the overwhelming fear he felt when he brought Trey home from the hospital in 1992.

I wrote that song during probably one of the most terrifying times of my life," he revealed to the audience, highlighting the emotional journey of parenthood that left him shaken to his core.

He became emotional as he reflected on the profound responsibility he felt after the birth of his first son, Trey.

"It's when my son Trey was born. I cannot tell you what it was like bringing that child home on that first night and realizing that he was my responsibility," Smith shared, revealing that parenthood was one of the first experiences that truly shook him to his core.

The star discussed his complicated relationship with his own father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., which added to the pressure he felt to be a good dad.

As he recalled that first night with him, he became choked up, admitting, "I had talked so crazy about my father and all the stuff my father didn't do. And then I was like, Oh no, it is my turn now."

The movie star recounted making a heartfelt promise to Trey, vowing to do everything he could to be a great father.

"I just fell down on my knees and I made one of the most hardcore promises ever made to a human being," he said, addressing Trey, who was present in the audience. "Thank God he’s cool now—he's going to be 32 this year."