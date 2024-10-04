Hugh Grant reveals 'unexpected' truth about career

Hugh Grant opens up about his parents' view of acting career

Hugh Grant is sharing an inside scoop on his parents’ view of his acting career in a recent confessional.

During his regal appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 4, the 64-year-old actor opened up about his new horror film Heretic as he revealed his parents were “not at all supportive” of his career preference.

Reflecting on his role in the fourth Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy, the Notting Hill star explained, “It is a good and moving script – it is extremely funny but very sad.

“There was no obvious role for me, but I was crammed in. So we didn’t have a 60-year-old Daniel Clever wandering around looking at young girls I made up a good interim story for him.”

Sharing his parents’ stance on his career during the show, the 64-year-old admitted, “They were not at all supportive. My mother was a churchgoer and wanted me to be the Archbishop of Canterbury! In their world showbusiness meant nothing.

“I remember when Four Weddings and a Funeral came out my mother went to a dinner party with likeminded people and when asked about her two sons she said "One is an investment banker and the other is a film star.’”

On professional front, Grant is gearing up for his upcoming film titled Heretic, which is slated to release on November 15.