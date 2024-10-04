Rihanna reacts to Sean Diddy controversy during her recent outing

Rihanna has recently responded to Sean Diddy's controversy during her latest outing in New York City.

The makeup mogul caught herself in the spotlight when a journalist encountered her regarding the rapper's messy scandal.

The media professional approached the Fenty Beauty founder and asked, “Did you attend any of Diddy's parties? Were you involved in any of the 'freak offs?”

In the viral video, Rihanna responded with a smirk and said, “That's crazy." Then, she soon moved towards her car while leaving the eatery.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Diddy have crossed paths on multiple occasions.

Both singers shared a stage to perform for the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2014.

It is pertinent to mention that federal law enforcement agents arrested the 54-year-old rapper on September 16 over the charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Following Diddy’s arrest, several of Hollywood’s big names were linked to his freak-off sessions.

Notably, the celebrities list which went viral on social media included, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Russell Brand, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Russell Simmons, Usher, Meghan Fox and Justin Bieber.