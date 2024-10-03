'Rust’ starring Alec Baldwin slated to debut next month

Alec Baldwin is the star as well as lead producer in the upcoming movie 'Rust'

Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, is gearing up for the world premiere three years after the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

People confirmed that the movie is slated to debut in late November at Poland’s Camerimage International Film Festival, which honours the work of cinematographers and directors of photography.

"Almost three years after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian cinematographer who was part of the festival family, Camerimage is set to honour her memory and remind the world of her legacy," the festival stated in a press release obtained by the outlet.

According to director of photography Bianca Cline, who took over the project after Hutchins, the screening will honour Hutchins' "beautiful" work.

"We wanted to do this to honour her and to make sure that people could see what she was working on," Cline says. "I think that it's her best film. I think that it's her most beautiful film, and I've seen all of them."

"And I think that one of the things about the film is that nobody knows anything about Halyna," she continued. "Everyone just knows about her death, and that's sad because she's such a beautiful person and a talented cinematographer."

The late cinematographer was accidentally killed when a prop gun handled by Baldwin was discharged during production in October 2021.