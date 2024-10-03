Prince Harry makes love statement with just two words for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been on a whirlwind of solo engagements lately, diving into various initiatives and enterprises.



His busy schedule recently took him to New York for Climate Week, where he crossed paths with cousin Princess Beatrice, before heading back to London.

While in London, the Duke of Sussex made a brief appearance at the WellChild Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the incredible resilience of the UK's seriously ill children.

Although he did not meet with any other royal family members during his visit, the prince received heartfelt gifts from two young attendees: crystal hearts representing his family.

He was presented with a blue heart for himself, a purple one for Meghan, a green one for Archie, and a yellow one for Lilibet.

In a touching moment, Harry expressed that these gifts, filled with love, would serve as a beautiful reminder of his "lovely wife."

He has been keeping a busy schedule, making solo public appearances while his wife Meghan Markle remains at home in Montecito, California, with their two children.

After a brief visit to London, the Duke of Sussex quickly headed off to South Africa to celebrate his charity, Sentebale, which supports children and adolescents grappling with HIV and AIDS diagnoses.

During his trip, Harry met with the Prince of Lesotho, who co-founded the charity with him, and delivered an impassioned speech around a bonfire.

He emphasized the critical work that Sentebale does, highlighting its impact on young lives and the importance of providing support to those in need.