Taylor Swift turns down royal invites including Meghan Markle's request

Meghan Markle had her sights set on recruiting Taylor Swift for her Archetypes podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's podcast Archetypes became very popular immediately upon its release.



The podcast series focused on examining the stereotypes and labels that are often placed on women. Meghan, along with experts like academics, authors, and some of her celebrity friends, explored the negative impact of these labels.

The goal was to challenge and break down these harmful stereotypes, revealing how they can affect women's lives and limit their potential. By doing so, the podcast aimed to raise awareness and promote more thoughtful and positive ways of viewing women.

Meghan had no shortage of high-profile guests on her podcast, including the likes of Mariah Carey and Serena Williams, all eager to openly discuss the negative labels they had faced as women throughout their remarkable careers.

However, one A-lister "respectfully declined" the invitation to appear on the show, even after Meghan had written them a "personal letter."

Meghan had her sights set on recruiting none other than global superstar Taylor Swift for her Archetypes podcast.

According to OK! Magazine, the Duchess wrote a "personal letter" to the singer-songwriter, hoping to convince her to participate. However, Taylor "respectfully declined" via her representative.

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has declined a royal invitation. According to a bombshell royal book released last year, the Queen of Pop was also asked to perform at King Charles's Coronation concert in May 2023.

In his book Endgame, Omid Scobie revealed that Taylor declined the offer as she was busy with the first leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

When Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to the UK this year, there didn't seem to be any hard feelings over her not performing at the coronation.

In fact, she had some special royal guests at her Wembley Stadium concert, with Prince William celebrating his 42nd birthday there, accompanied by his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Taylor even posed for photos with William and his kids, sharing them on her official social media and wishing the future king a happy birthday.

William was seen having a great time, dancing the night away, and his cousin Zara Tindall was also in attendance with her husband, Mike, at the sold-out show.



