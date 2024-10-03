Reese Witherspoon ‘excited’ to collaborate with Harlan Coben for thriller novel

Reese Witherspoon on teaming up with Harlan Coben for thriller novel

Reese Witherspoon has recently announced she’s collaborating with bestselling author Harlan Coben to co-write a new thriller novel.



On October 2, the Sweet Home Alabama actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of her alongside Harlan.



In the caption, Reese wrote, “I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben!”

“As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both??” said the 48-year-old.

The Wild actress remarked, “I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it.”

In a press statement via PEOPLE, Reese stated, “To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement ... the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality.”



“Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining,” pointed out the Home Again actress.

Meanwhile, the novel, which is currently untitled, will be published on October 14, 2025 by Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.