Sabrina Carpenter speaks up on being slammed for embracing sexuality

Sabrina Carpenter shares her thoughts on facing backlash for embracing sexuality

Sabrina Carpenter has recently opened up on being slammed for embracing her sexuality.



In a new interview with TIME for the TIME100 Next, the pop star revealed she faced same backlash Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna had experienced over the years.

Responding to a question about being criticised for her dressing, the singer told the outlet, “I definitely get that as well.”

“You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” stated the 25-year-old.

Sabrina continued, “And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK.”

The Nonsense crooner explained, “It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing.”

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do,” added the songstress.

Meanwhile, Sabrina also shared her views on receiving criticism on social media.

“Someone told me this, whenever I would get upset or feel like I'm the only one getting criticised for something other people are able to do seemingly so freely,” remarked the singer.

Sabrina concluded, “I'm the one that's seeing all the negative things about myself. My friends don't see that.”