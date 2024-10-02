Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'sudden' voice change

Ariana Grande hits back at trolls following confusing 'voice change' over years

Ariana Grande is hitting back at trolls after critics observed a confusing ‘voice change’ throughout the years.

This comes after the Thank U, Next singer was spotted speaking in her ‘real voice’ on Penn Badgely’s Podcrushed podcast in a resurfaced video.

Her voice underwent a surprising transformation, garnering significant attention from fans and critics.

The 31-year-old addressed the change in her voice directly in the podcast's comments section, offering a candid explanation for the noticeable difference.

She wrote, "Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health.

"I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing. I’ve always done this BYE."

The singer has been openly discussing her vocal transformation since facing criticism for allegedly faking it.

During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Ariana shared, "There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something.”

In addition, the Grammy award winner condemned the misogynistic system that favours men over women in all aspects, including vocal transformations.

She also criticized the prevailing double standards in the music industry.