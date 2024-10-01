Selena Gomez offers advice to her younger self: Watch

Selena Gomez gives one piece of valuable advice to her younger self: Video

Selena Gomez has recently revealed what advice she would give to her younger self at the New York Film Festival.



Speaking to E! News, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, “I would tell her to just calm down, everything’s going to be fine on the other side.”

“It’s a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long,” stated the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reporter asked Selena about her critically acclaimed movie, Emilia Pérez, which also received Oscar buzz.

To which, the singer and actress replied, “I am grateful. I think this movie hits all different cylinders. It’s very fun and it’s passionate. It’s just been a blessing.”

“It’s very passionate, and it’s about four women, really, and their journey. And it’s been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it’s an honour,” she further said.

Moreover, Selena shared her views on working with co-star Zoe Saldana in the new movie.

“She is like Mama Bear. She’s the sweetest soul and she just was really great to do scenes with,” continued the songstress.

Selena remarked, “She was always talking me through it… She was a wonderful woman.”

Meanwhile, Selena added the movie did inspire her “musically” but she’s not sure “when I am going to get back in the lab”.

“I am enjoying the acting side at the moment,” she concluded.