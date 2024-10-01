Prince William turns blind eye to Harry's show in London

Prince Harry, who turned out at the WellChild Awards in London to recognise some of Britain's bravest children on Monday, seemingly failed to win heart of his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at a central London hotel just two miles from Buckingham Palace and less than an hour's drive from Windsor, where William lives with his family.



However, future King William reportedly turned a blind eye to his brother presence in the town even if William is believed to be in Windsor with his family at the time. It's really heartbreaking to "be so near and yet so far".

Meanwhile, King Charles is in Scotland, at Balmoral with his wife Queen Camilla.



Harry made a solo appearance in London as his wife Meghan Markle stayed in the US with thier two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duke is not expected to meet with senior royals during his time in the UK as the royal feud between the Sussexes and the Firm still continues. William is said to be not on speaking terms with his younger brother and did not interact with him when they came face to face at their uncle's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was given four glass hearts by inspiring youngster Scarlett Cripps - one for himself, and one each for wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet - so he can keep them close even when he's visiting Britain on a solo trip.

Prince Harry hailed 'little legends' after sharing a laugh with brave WellChild award winners.

'The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me. Harry spoke about his role as a father in his speech: 'As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting."

WellChild, which supports sick children, was one of four charities that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle chose to encourage donations to instead of gifts to celebrate the upcoming birth of their first child, Prince Archie, in 2019.



Buckingham Palace released a statement one month before Archie's birth explaining how the couple wanted to 'encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need'.