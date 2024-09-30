PM Shehbaz's speech garners more views than major world leaders on UN's YouTube

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, US on September 27, 2024. — PID

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly garnered more views than major world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the UN’s official YouTube channel.

The premier's speech has garnered more than 140,000 views since it was uploaded on September 28.

Comparatively, Biden's address has 103,000 views since it was uploaded on September 22. Chinese foreign minister’s speech, which was uploaded a day earlier, managed to garner only 84,000 views so far.

Meanwhile, the UNGA speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, currently a prominent figure amid ongoing Middle East crisis, received only 51,000 views since it was uploaded on September 25.

Furthermore, the prime minister’s speech has also more views than Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign minister of arch-rival India, whose address received only 52,000 since it was uploaded a day earlier.

PM Shehbaz had used his UNGA address to warn the world community that that the illegal occupation of Palestine and Kashmir was creating a “fresh hell” every day and stressed the efforts for dispute resolution besides addressing the global challenges of terrorism, climate change and Islamophobia.

Castigating the neighbouring India for expanding its military capabilities which according to him were deployed against Pakistan, he clearly stated that his country will respond “most decisively to any Indian aggression.”

The premier also demanded an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the Gaza, terming it “systematic slaughter” and “bloodshed”.

“This is not just a conflict; this is systematic slaughter, of innocent people. An assault on the very essence of human life and dignity. The blood of Gaza’s children stains the hands of not just the oppressors, but also of those, who are complicit, in prolonging, this cruel conflict,” the premier said while castigating the Israeli actions.

“The failure to implement UN resolutions, has emboldened Israel. It threatens to drag the entire Middle East, into a war, whose consequences could be grave and beyond imagination,” he added.