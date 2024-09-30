Kate Middleton rethinks key strategy after shocking Meghan Markle comparison

Kate Middleton is hurt by an unexpected reaction from the public after she made one of the most important announcements.

The Princess of Wales, who shared her cancer diagnosis in March, revealed that she was cancer-free earlier this month, with an intimate video film with her family.

Kate, who has become a popular royal in the public, was not expecting a comparison to her estranged, sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, which genuinely shocked her, per a report by In Touch Weekly.

“This has served as a brutal reminder for Kate that there’s always going to be cynicism when she puts herself into the public eye,” an insider told the outlet.

The source shared that the Princess of Wales is “trying to avoid reading anything negative,” but it was “hard to ignore that some people are saying she was ‘pulling a Meghan’ and that the video was over the top and too choreographed.”

Previously, Kate came under fire for photoshopping a family photo, causing a media stir. However, the Princess apologised for the mistake then. This time, Kate believes she doesn’t deserve the criticism.

The source explained that the criticism from the public “causes her a great deal of suffering.”

“She’s genuinely stunned that people are trying to tear her down when she was so authentic and raw,” the source said. “It’s hurtful and she’s now retreating and reconsidering her stance on being so open going forward.”