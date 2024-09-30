Justice Munib Akhtar withdraws from bench hearing defection clause plea

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday adjourned the hearing of a review petition challenging its ruling on the defection clause under Article 63-A of the Constitution after Justice Munib Akhtar recused from the bench.

Headed by CJP Isa, the five-member bench originally had comprised Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Munib.

However, as the hearing began today, Justice Munib recused himself from the bench, following which the CJP adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday), saying that the judge would be requested to rejoin the bench.

"We will try to bring Justice Munib Akhtar back to the bench, otherwise, the bench will be reconstituted," said the chief justice.



The petition seeks a review of the judgment delivered on May 17, 2022, concerning the defection clause under Article 63-A of the Constitution.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

