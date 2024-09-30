Ellen DeGeneres ‘misses’ late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on birthday

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s DJ, dancer, and co-executive producer, the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on his birthday.
“Happy birthday tWitch,” the 66-year-old host took to Instagram and wrote in the caption of a post on Sunday, September 29. “I miss you every day.”
The photo was taken when Ellen DeGeneres honoured Stephen “tWitch” Boss with a heartfelt sendoff as The Ellen DeGeneres Show concluded in 2022.
Boss, who became DeGeneres’ talk show DJ in 2014 after getting famous on So You Think You Can Dance season 4 and later got promoted to an executive producer, was found dead at the age of 40 at a Los Angeles hotel in December 2022.
DeGeneres took to Instagram at that time as well to express the loss she felt.
“I’m heartbroken,” she wrote in the caption of the post alongside a heartfelt picture of her and Boss embracing each other tightly.
“tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
