Jared Harris reveals he was forced to join 'Morbius'

Jared Harris joined the Marvel Comic Universe to make more money

Jared Harris recently opened up about the distinctive reason he was driven to take a role in Morbius.

In an interview with British outlet I News, the Golden Globe nominee candidly discussed his honest perspective on his Marvel debut.

"I have a mortgage to pay, you know," he revealed. "Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money."

In Morbius, Harris portrayed Dr. Emil Nicholas, a mentor and father figure to Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, who runs a facility for patients with incurable illnesses.

Harris went on to share his thoughts on the film's tone, saying, "I’ve observed that those types of films do well when there’s a sense of humour. You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare."

"So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humour," he explained

The film, based on the Marvel comic book character, follows Leto’s biochemist as he attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to accidentally infect himself with a form of vampirism.

Released in 2022 and directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius also featured a talented cast, including Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Gibson.