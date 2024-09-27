Jared Harris reveals he was forced to join 'Morbius'

Jared Harris recently opened up about the distinctive reason he was driven to take a role in Morbius.
In an interview with British outlet I News, the Golden Globe nominee candidly discussed his honest perspective on his Marvel debut.
"I have a mortgage to pay, you know," he revealed. "Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money."
In Morbius, Harris portrayed Dr. Emil Nicholas, a mentor and father figure to Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, who runs a facility for patients with incurable illnesses.
Harris went on to share his thoughts on the film's tone, saying, "I’ve observed that those types of films do well when there’s a sense of humour. You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare."
"So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humour," he explained
The film, based on the Marvel comic book character, follows Leto’s biochemist as he attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to accidentally infect himself with a form of vampirism.
Released in 2022 and directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius also featured a talented cast, including Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Gibson.
