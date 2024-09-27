Keith Urban reveals interesting details about music career

Keith Urban gets candid about 'willing to do anything' for fame

Australian and American country singer and guitarist Keith Urban’s career began with unusual gigs.

In a recent appearance at SiriusXM’s podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, the musician reflected on the beginning of his career.

Urban recalled that someone at his record company suggested him to pose for Playgirl magazine in 2001, and he took the advice.

"It was a guy at my record company who was like, 'Hey, you know, we can do this article in Playgirl, and they'll do a big, long, nice piece on the record.' And I was like, ‘Great,’ and then we'll go to a photo shoot too," Urban told the host.

"I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Luckily, I play guitar and not harmonica," he added.

"That was fortuitous," Lowe replied. "So, you at least knew by the time you got to the photo shoot what you were ..."

"Yeah. Yep. Oh my God. Yeah. Apparently willing to do anything to get going," the Let It Roll singer joked.

Urban and Lowe also talked about the singer’s famous marriage to Nicole Kidman. Addressing the common opinion that all his songs are about Kidman, the four-time-Grammy winner admitted that a lot of them are, but not all.

"I always think about someone who has a famous partner or who writes about relationships,” is writing about their own life, Lowe said, asking if that has been the case with Urban.

Responding to the concern, Urban replied, "Oh, yeah. Yeah. People think everything I write is about her, and, of course, you know, a lot of things are and a lot of things aren't."

"I mean, you know, I've lived a life. I've had other experiences, and, also, it doesn't always have to be a personal experience either,” the Days Go By hitmaker clarified.

Urban and Kidman, who took their vows in 2006, share two daughters. together.