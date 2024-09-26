Prince Harry receives new title

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry wins big for his initiatives

Prince Harry, who said 'mental fitness is a necessity' in his powerful speech at the United Nations, has been praised for his life-changing initiatives during his New York City trip.

The Duke of Sussex, who's set to fly to the UK on September 30, has received a new title for his campaign to address mental health issues. Harry's sussex.com bio describes him as a "mental health advocate."

The phrase "mental fitness" was first attributed to King Charles' son during the first event of his New York City trip on September 23. Harry is using a new phrase to usher in a fresh perspective on mental health.

Speaking at the United Nations during his solo visit to New York City, Harry said: "Much of the work I undertake comes under the umbrella of mental health and our collective well-being. And the rising rate of suicide among young people in Lesotho, and around the world, weighs heavily on my heart, as I'm sure it does on yours too."

William's younger brother went on: "Good mental health, mental fitness, is not a luxury — it is a necessity for every single one of us."

The Duke appeared taking a dig at some decision makers and those sitting in positions of power and influence, saying: "Addressing this issue requires not only global action, but also the courage to break the stigma, to talk openly about our mental health without fear of judgment."