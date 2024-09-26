Prince William gives up big wish for Kate Middleton’s sake: ‘I miss it’

Prince William gives up big wish for Kate Middleton’s sake

Prince William willingly makes big sacrifice for his wife Kate Middleton for the sake of her well-being despite his wishes.

The Princess of Wales previously shared how her husband’s particular activities have terrified and has vowed to keep her children away from it.

William has always been an avid motorbike rider; however, the dangerous sport has caused Kate immense anxiety.

During a royal engagement in 2015 in Dundee, Scotland Kate expressed how she will never let her son Prince Geroge away from it

“He’s still riding it,” Kate said of William. “It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it.”

When William was a lad himself, he used to love riding motorbikes. But the Prince of Wales admitted that he has kept his “thrill-seeking” days behind him, via The Mirror.

“I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down,” he said during a trip to the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races. “I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else.”