Marvel star Sebastian Stan gets concerning acting advice from his mom

Sebastian Stan reveals a humorous tip given by his mother

Sebastian Stan received an unexpected advice from his mom.

During a candid conversation with Colman Domingo on Wednesday's edition of The A24 Podcast, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up about his mom's thoughts on his acting and a tip from her.

"My mom, okay, I love her, but here's what she said to me when she visited recently," Stan, 42, recalled. "I was like, 'Uh, yeah, everything's great. Thank you so much.' And then she goes, 'I have to tell you something, but don’t get upset.'"

Curious and anxious, he asked, "What’s the problem?" His mother replied, "I know you’re an actor and everything, but maybe you can express a little less because I can see these lines," he said, laughing as he pointed to his forehead. "She’s like, 'Get some moisturiser!'"

Despite his mother’s disapproval, Stan reflected, "I think it’s a good thing for us to have," as it helps him to shift into different emotions efficiently.

The humorous memory of his mom’s candid feedback flashed in the actor’s mind following Domingo’s compliment on Stan's facial expressiveness in his new movie, A Different Man.

In the comedy-thriller, Stan portrays Edward, a character suffering from a rare genetic disorder that causes tumours on his face.

A Different Man is currently in theatres in the U.S. and will be released in the United Kingdom on October 4, 2024.



