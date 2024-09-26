Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' family celebrates birth of daughter Louise

Mandy Moore's This Is Us co-stars and celebrities are celebrating the arrival of her third child, daughter Louise Everett Goldsmith.

Moore, 40, announced Louise's birth on Instagram, "Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."

Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson in the beloved series, was among the first to congratulate Moore, writing, "Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!! Susan Kelechi Watson, who played Beth, added, "In. Love."

Sophia Bush, a guest star on the show, chimed in with, "Congratulations, mama!!!" The official This Is Us Instagram account also shared well-wishes, stating, "We love Virgos! Congratulations on your big three."

The That Was Us rewatch podcast account, co-hosted by Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan, joked, "The new Big 3!!!"



Other celebrities, including Minka Kelly, Chelsea Handler, Rachel Bilson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Beth Behrs, Ashley Tisdale, and Zachary Levi, also sent supportive messages to the new mother.

Moore and Goldsmith's family now includes three children: August "Gus" Harrison, born February 20, 2021; Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, born October 2022; and their newest addition, Louise Everett Goldsmith.

Moore's This Is Us co-stars and fans alike are thrilled to welcome the newest member of her family, showering her with love and congratulations on social media.