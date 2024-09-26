Prince Harry’s chief of staff Josh Kettler breaks silence month after exit

Prince Harry’s chief of staff Josh Kettler breaks silence months after exit

Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, caused quite a stir in the media last month following his exit from the Sussex camp, just three months into his job.

Following Kettler’s resignation, speculation over the couple’s behaviour towards their employees came into sharp focus once again, rehashing previous bullying claims while they were still senior royal working members.

It didn’t help that Kettler was 18th top level employee quitting the Sussexes employ, especially at a time when they were ready to embark on their Colombia tour, which needed perfectly planned security detail.

The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive report claiming Meghan was a “dictator in high heels” who “belittles” people and had reduced “grown men to tears.”

After the accusations over employees' ill-treatment under Harry and especially Meghan, Kettler is finally breaking his silence.

When asked about his time with the Sussexes, Ketter told Us Weekly that he was “warmly welcomed” by both Harry and Meghan and the Archewell team during his stint.

“They are dedicated and hardworking,” he told the outlet. “It was impressive to witness.”

However, he did not state a reason behind his exit. At the time, sources close to the couple told People Magazine that Kettler was hired “on a trial basis” and the decision to part ways was “mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit.”