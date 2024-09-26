Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star David Henrie gushes over Selena Gomez

David Henrie praises Wizards Beyond Waverly Place co-star Selena Gomez

David Henrie has recently gushed over Selena Gomez before the premiere of spin-off Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.



Speaking to PEOPLE, David said, “Selena has continued to get more and more mature. She's really settling into herself and her own and really owning her life.”

“It’s been wonderful to see her continue to grow into a beautiful woman,” remarked the 35-year-old.

David, who played Selena’s onscreen brother Justin Russo in the original show, would reprise her role as Alex Russo in the pilot episode with both stars also executive producing.

David stated, “Getting to pass the wand off to a whole new generation — but at the same time give a big, warm hug to our OG fans — is a dream come true for both of us.”

Selena and Benny Blanco confirmed romance in December 2023 and they both shared glimpse of their relationship into social media.

Benny previously revealed that having “children is his next goal” during The Howard Stern Show in May.

At one point, Howard mentioned that he predicted marriage in their future and Benny responded, “You and me both...I gotta get my act together!”

Howard asked, “When will you propose? You should make the announcement now. When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

Benny replied, “When I look at her…I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this.”

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,' and added that Selena is 'the coolest, nicest, sweetest,” stated the music producer.

Meanwhile, Selena spoke to Vanity Fair and said, “I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

“I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she added.