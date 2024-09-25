Broadway star Lindsay Mendez becomes mom of two

Lindsay Mendez is a mom to two now with welcoming her first baby with husband J. Alex Brinson.

According to People, the couple's rep confirmed the news, revealing the birthday and name of their baby. The 41-year-old actress and singer welcomed her daughter, Ruby Beck Brinson, on Thursday, September 19.

"We are absolutely over the moon to welcome our sweet baby girl to the world. With her, our family is complete," Mendez, who wrapped up a run in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway this past summer, gushed over the little bundle of joy.

"Special shout out to my unbelievable husband, J., who is, without a doubt, my hero, valiantly serving and caring for all the women in this family and taking every step-in stride," she raved over her husband for being supportive. "I love you so dearly."

In addition to the newborn baby girl, Mendez is also a mother to three-year-old daughter Lucy, whom she shares with her former husband Philip Wakefield.

Following her split with Wakefield, Mendez, 43, announced the news of her pregnancy in March before tying the knot with Brinson in April.