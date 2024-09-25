Queen Camilla makes exciting announcement after King Charles’ sad message

Queen Camilla issues important letter following King Charles’ sad message

Queen Camilla penned an exciting letter following the gloom of the weekend as the monarch sent a sad message to the public.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, commemorated a sombre event, honouring the sacrifices of all those involved in the Battle of Arnhem.

Just days after the event, the Queen Consort sent Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce a special letter, which he read out loud on the BBC’s The One Show, to announce that #BBC500Words children’s writing competition is open.

“I very much wanted to write to you to share the 500 words excitement on this special Launch Day,” Frank began reading the letter. “I love 500 words and I am so proud of all the people who have participated in this brilliant initiative over the years.”

He continued reading, “Not only is it the UK’s most successful children’s story-writing competition ever but all the entries, past, present and future, are sent to Oxford University Press to form part of the biggest collection of children’s writing in the world – which means more than a million tales of thoughtful reflection and swashbuckling adventure for future generations to study and enjoy!

“Above all, 500 words is enormous fun and I am quite sure that everyone who enters will have a wonderful time preparing their masterpiece and that the judges will have an extremely difficult time selecting the winners.

In the end, Camilla quoted, Beatrix Potter, with a sweet quote, “There is something delicious about writing the first words of a story. You never quite know where they'll take you. They might just take you to Buckingham Palace.”