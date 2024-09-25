Hayden Panettiere thinks it's tough to discuss mental illnesses publicly

Hayden Panettiere speaks up after recent interview sparks concerns among her fans

Hayden Panettiere has recently broken her silence after her slurred speech interview sparked controversy about her mental health issue.



During an appearance on September 24 episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the Nashville star explained how she dealt with her brother, Jansen Panettiere’s tragic death.

“I thought it would be easier. I thought that people would have empathy [and it] was going to be the only thing that was there,” said the 35-year-old.

However, Hayden stated, “I had no idea how my body, my mind was going to react to grief.”

“It’s wild what stress and grief and all these hormones running through your body can do. [They can] make you faint,” she pointed out,

Hayden mentioned, “Grief comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it.”

Reflecting on her brother’s undiagnosed heart condition, the actress explained, “I think it’s something that transforms over time.”

“Like, maybe the five stages of grief are for people who had a heartbreak or find out some bad news. Yes, there are five stages, but there’s so much more in between,” she continued.

Hayden revealed her fitness journey “helped in ways that she can’t even put into words”.

“It’s a combination of barre and yoga, but it’s not just about physical. It’s the mental state that you’re in,” she remarked.

The actress further said, “It’s when we have to step outside and have a conversation –– a real true grounding conversation –– or today is a day for a long walk, we’re still moving.”

“But we’re doing some venting and therapy at the same time,” she added.