Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi all set for ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie adaptation

Margot Robbie joins Jacob Elordi for movie adaptation, 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will reportedly star in Emerald Fennell‘s movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights.



The Hollywood Reporter reported that LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the movie that is based on author Emily Brontë’s classic novel of the same name.

Fennell is going to write, direct and produce the project that is currently in pre-production and preparing to shoot in the United Kingdom later this year.

In the movie, Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will portray Heathcliff. The novel was first published in 1847 which focuses on the emotional relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff.

Bronte’s novel, Wuthering Heights is going to be Fennell’s third collaboration with LuckyChap, which Robbie runs with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Robbie had received global recognition for her hit movie, Barbie, whereas Elordi earned appreciation for his roles in Saltburn and Euphoria.

The outlet revealed that Robbie will also be seen in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is set to release in spring of 2025.

Besides this project, Elordi will also appear in the upcoming Prime Video series The Narrow Road to the Deep North and in Netflix movie Frankenstein.

Interestingly, The Suicide Squad actress is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management, attorney Jeff Bernstein and Narrative.

Meanwhile, the Kissing Booth actor is represented by Gersh. Fennell is repped by UTA and Entertainment 360.