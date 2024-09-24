Prince William announces Earthshot Prize finalists to receive £1M for environmental innovation

Prince William has unveiled the 15 finalists vying for the prestigious £1 million Earthshot Prize, which he founded in 2010 to spotlight groundbreaking solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.



Among the finalists are innovators behind an earthquake-resilient brick with 75 percent lower carbon emissions than traditional clay bricks, a group credited with saving the saiga antelope from extinction, and a company transforming crop waste into a sustainable leather alternative.

"These finalists are leading the way in solving some of the most urgent environmental challenges," William said.

"Today, we celebrate the incredible achievement, unwavering dedication, and urgent optimism that drives our fourth class of Earthshot innovators."

The winners will be announced at the Prize Awards Ceremony in Cape Town on November 6.

William has praised the finalist calling their passion "a testament to what can be achieved when we tap into the enormous creativity, ingenuity, and optimism of communities around the world."

They were revealed at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit during Climate Week in New York, though William was notably absent due to commitments in the UK.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a global advisor to Earthshot Prize winners, addressed the event.