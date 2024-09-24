Diddy’s controversial parties were 'not a secret', says Australian DJ

Diddy's Notorious parties were well-known in the music industry.

A prominent Australian DJ has spoken out regarding the alleged "freak-off" parties associated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently facing serious sex trafficking charges.

During an appearance on HIT WA's Allan & Carly radio show on Tuesday, DJ Havana Brown asserted that these parties were an open secret within the entertainment industry.

"It's not a secret in the industry at all; what was happening… Absolutely everybody in the industry knew what was going on," the 39-year-old stated.

"I don't know why it was kept so secret and why no one said anything about it. Everyone knew about these freak-off parties. Everyone talked about it."

While Brown revealed that she did not attend the parties herself, she shared that she has found herself in "uncomfortable" situations connected to Diddy.

"I have been in situations that are connected to him where I have felt very uncomfortable… But not at a freak-off party," she clarified.

"I'm too wise to put myself in that situation. I would never—it's too scary for me. I don't want to ever be in a position where you have to say no because that's when they just ruin you."

Diddy is facing serious charges related to sex trafficking and could potentially face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, raising further concerns about the culture surrounding these alleged events.