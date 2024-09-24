Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña's 'Emilia Perez' eyes Oscar glory

The French film Emilia Perez, featuring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón, has gained significant attention.
France's Oscar committee has chosen Emilia Perez as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category.
The film, mostly in Spanish, premiered at Cannes and received a standing ovation, winning the Jury Prize and Best Actress award for its ensemble cast.
Directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez tells the story of a Mexican drug lord seeking gender-affirming surgery.
Selena Gomez expressed her excitement, saying, "When I read it, I thought it was wild. I thought it was beautiful. I cried, and when I did the audition, Jacques didn't know much about me, which I really appreciated because I feel as if he could see me as a blank canvas."
The Only Murders in the Building star praised Audiard's direction, "And he really allowed me to help mold this character. I'm so deeply appreciative and honored to be a part of such a beautiful movie."
Jennifer Lopez finds herself in new scandal as past relationship resurfaces
Doja Cat sets record straight on Joseph Quinn relationship
Prince Harry left royal fans in shock as he addressed his return to the royal family
Health concerns force Dick Van Dyke to cancel public appearance
Harry Styles drops surprising news for fans after staying silent on social media
Taylor Swift’s fans anticipate major announcement as she skips Travis Kelce game